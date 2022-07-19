Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao

SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit issued notice National Investigation Authority, and put the matter for consideration on August 10

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2022, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 20:07 ist
P Varavara Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday further extended the interim protection granted by the Bombay High Court to Bhima Koregaon case accused P Varavara Rao due to medical reasons.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit issued notice National Investigation Authority, and put the matter for consideration on August 10. 

The bench, also comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, said considering the nature of controversy of the matter, it would be disposed of on the next occasion. 

The court asked the NIA to place all material on record by August 2. It asked the petitioner to file the rejoinder by August 8.

Rao had challenged the Bombay High Court's order of April 13. The HC had then declined his request to stay at his home in Telangana but extended the period of temporary bail for three months on account of medical reasons.

On July 12, the court extended interim protection from surrender till July 19.

Supreme Court
Varavara Rao
India News

