The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased of Bhiwandi building crash.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde visited the spot and briefed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the rescue and relief operations.

So far, 10 bodies have been recovered.