Bhopal sees sudden surge in coronavirus cases, lockdown made more stringent

Rakesh Dixit
Rakesh Dixit, DHNS, Bhopal,
  • Apr 05 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 20:32 ist
Bhopal witnessed sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, forcing the administration to make the ongoing lockdown more stringent like in Indore.

Of the eight cases detected in the 24 hours in the state capital five are in the health department including principle secretary, joint director and three doctors. One IAS officer in the health department had been quarantined on Saturday after testing positive. Till Sunday evening, 26 patients in Bhopal are undergoing treatment in the AIIMS. Overall, number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 194 of whom 13 have died. Indore tops in the state with 128 cases.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said many areas in the city have been converted into cantonment with imposition of strict prohibitions.

In Indore, 10 cases of coronavirus were detected in the area where doctors’ team was assaulted four days ago. Four accused of the attack have been interned under the NSA and other six have been arrested.

