BHU to study historical relations between Modi's home town Vadnagar and Kashi

A team of archaeologists and historians from Varanasi-based Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be studying the historical relations between prime minister Narendra Modi's home town of Vadnagar in Gujarat and his parliamentary constituency of Kashi (old name of Varanasi).

BHU has inked an agreement with the union ministry of culture and the cultural department of the Gujarat government for the research study, which would seek to unearth what the Varsity's expert team believe ancient relations between the two towns.

The team, which was headed by Prof Mulul Raj Mehta, an expert in Indian Philosophy and Religion, comprised eminent historians, including Prof Atul Kumar Tripathi and archaeologist Prof Vidula Jaiswal, would be travelling to Vadnagar and study the archaeological evidence found during excavations in Vadnagar, which, the experts, opined, revealed that Vadnagar was an important centre of Buddhism in the fifth century.

''There are archaeological evidence that Vadnagar was an important centre of Buddhism 1500 years back.....stupas (dome-shaped structures erected as a Buddhist shrine) have also been found in the excavations there....many foreign travellers have also written about Vadnagar in their essays,'' Prof Tripathi said while speaking to DH from Varanasi on Monday.

The experts also said that Buddhist monks had also travelled to Vadnagar from Sarnath (the place near Varanasi where Gautam Buddha had delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment at Bodhgaya in Bihar).

They were of the opinion that these Buddhist monks might have reached Vadnagar via Mathura or Sanchi, which was situated in Madhya Pradesh and was famous for its great stupa and was one of the oldest Buddhist monuments in the country. ''There seems to be some relations between Sarnath and Vadnagar,'' Prof Tripathi said.

Tripathi, who had been associated with Gujarat Vidyapeeth for many years, said that the work of collection of data was on. ''There are enough indications that there existed historical relations between Vadnagar and Kashi....we hope that our study will reveal it,'' he added.