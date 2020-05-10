Railways' Bhusaval Division exporting onions to B'desh

Bhusaval Division of Indian Railways exporting onions to Bangladesh

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bhusaval Division of Central Railways, a renowned transport hub for onions, is now exporting the vegetable to Bangladesh. 

The first rake of onions departed from Lasalgaon on May 6.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Railways have announced relaxation of demurrage and wharfage charges, distance restrictions for booking of mini rakes and two-point rakes, standard rake composition etc.

Intensive marketing meetings were conducted by the Commercial and Operating departments with prospective loaders through video conferencing.

This resulted in starting of export traffic of onions to Bangladesh - Darsana, Benapole and Rohanpur stations. The Bhusaval Division loads onions to various stations in the Indian Railways such as Futuha, Dankuni, Changsari, Malda Town and Chitpur.

The second and third rake of onions were dispatched to Darsana in Bangladesh from Kherwadi and Niphad. Six more rakes are likely to start the journey soon from Lasalgaon to Darsana in Bangladesh.

All possible assistance is being provided to the loaders by coordinating with the district administration.

During loading, social distancing measures and sanitation practices as mandated by the central and state governments are being observed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
Bangaldesh
onion

What's Brewing

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 