Bhusaval Division of Indian Railways exporting onions to Bangladesh

The Bhusaval Division of Central Railways, a renowned transport hub for onions, is now exporting the vegetable to Bangladesh.

The first rake of onions departed from Lasalgaon on May 6.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Railways have announced relaxation of demurrage and wharfage charges, distance restrictions for booking of mini rakes and two-point rakes, standard rake composition etc.

Intensive marketing meetings were conducted by the Commercial and Operating departments with prospective loaders through video conferencing.

This resulted in starting of export traffic of onions to Bangladesh - Darsana, Benapole and Rohanpur stations. The Bhusaval Division loads onions to various stations in the Indian Railways such as Futuha, Dankuni, Changsari, Malda Town and Chitpur.

The second and third rake of onions were dispatched to Darsana in Bangladesh from Kherwadi and Niphad. Six more rakes are likely to start the journey soon from Lasalgaon to Darsana in Bangladesh.

All possible assistance is being provided to the loaders by coordinating with the district administration.

During loading, social distancing measures and sanitation practices as mandated by the central and state governments are being observed.