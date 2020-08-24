Bhushan declines to offer apology for tweets in SC, says insincere apology contempt of conscience

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday declined to tender an apology to the Supreme Court for his tweets, saying it would amount to "contempt of conscience".

Bhushan, who had been convicted for contempt of court on August 14, said an apology for expression of bona fide beliefs would be insincere.

"If I retract a statement before this court that I otherwise believe to be true or offer an insincere apology, that in my eyes would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem," he added.

The advocate termed his statements "constructive criticism".

"I expressed myself in good faith, not to malign the Supreme Court or any particular Chief Justice, but to offer constructive criticism so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a guardian of the Constitution and custodian of peoples’ rights," he said.

The advocate filed his supplementary statement on Thursday before the court, which had asked him to offer an "unconditional apology" by August 24 after he was held guilty of contempt for "false, malicious and scurrilous" tweets made on June 27 and June 29.

The court had observed that if he offered an unconditional apology, the matter would be taken up on August 25 or the bench would pronounce its order on the sentence.

Such an order is likely to be pronounced by September 2 when Justice Arun Mishra, who presided over the three-judge bench demits office.

The top court will hold a hearing on "the effect of supplementary statement" by Bhushan on August 25.

