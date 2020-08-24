Bhushan declines to offer apology for tweets in SC, says insincere apology contempt of his conscience and an institution

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday decline to tender any apology for his tweets which led to his conviction for contempt of court by the Supreme Court on August 14.

He said an apology for expression of bona fide beliefs would be insincere and would amount to the contempt of his conscience and of an institution.

"I expressed myself in good faith, not to malign the Supreme Court or any particular Chief Justice, but to offer constructive criticism so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a guardian of the Constitution and custodian of peoples’ rights," he said.

He filed his supplementary statement in response to the time given by the court on Thursday to offer an "unconditional apology" by August 24 for "false, malicious and scurrilous" tweets made on June 27 and 29 on "distorted facts", to scandalise the entire institution of judiciary.

The court had then said if he offered an unconditional apology, the matter would be taken up on August 25 for considering it or the bench would pronounce its order on the sentence.

Such an order is likely to be pronounced by September 2 when Justice Arun Mishra, who presided over the three-judge bench demits office.

