Bhushan seeks recall of conviction

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday asked the Supreme Court to recall Suo Motu (on its own) the August 14 judgement holding him guilty of contempt on the basis of tweets, saying similar comments were made by retired judges Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A P Shah, and others in the public domain.

In a detailed written submission, the advocate asked the court not to impose sentence in any event.

"Bhushan’s comments were opinion made in good faith founded on true facts. There should not be any attempt to coerce the contemnor into making on apology on the basis that nothing else would be acceptable," the 39-page submission by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan on behalf of Bhushan stated.

He said a case was made out for recalling the conviction order and not inflicting or awarding punishment.

Maintaining that his comments were made bona fide and devoid of malice, he pointed out Justices Lokur, Joseph and Shah and many jurists, journalists and others stood by Bhushan’s statement.

"We need to ask whether they are also guilty of contempt as also others in the press because repeating or supporting a statement is also a publication. Justice R M Lodha has also criticised the court’s order," the submissions said.

He said in Bhushan’s case, the court has assumed that what he said was contempt as interfering with justice. "This is a failure of the court’s obligation which goes towards denying the passage of any sentence."

Among other grounds, Dhavan asserted that truth is an absolute defence in the public interest and the ‘truth value’ of the tweets must be assessed in the matter.