Biden calls Modi, discusses ways to strengthen democracy

With American President-elect Joe Biden indicating that “strengthening democracy at home and abroad” will be a priority for his administration’s engagement with India, New Delhi has started reaching out to the United States lawmakers, who expressed concern over shutdowns and restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a discussion over the phone late on Tuesday. “The President-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister on shared global challenges, including containing Covid-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” said a statement by the office of Biden on Wednesday.

The readout issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Modi-Biden phone-call had no reference to discussions between the two leaders on strengthening democracy at home and abroad.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, New Delhi’s envoy to Washington D.C., recently had a discussion over the phone with US Senator, Chris Van Hollen, to whom India had last year denied permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after the revocation of special status.

“Engaging conversation this afternoon with Senator @ChrisVanHollen on the partnerships for our 2 (two) democracies in vaccines, public health, clean energy, higher education and digital technologies,” Sandhu posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hollen, who was born in Karachi and studied for a few years at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, was among four American Senators, who in September 2019 wrote to the US President Donald Trump, urging him to nudge New Delhi to ease curbs, lift communication blackout and set free political leaders and activists from the state.

Sandhu also spoke over the phone to another American Senator, Chris Coons, who joined 13 others to ask President Donald Trump’s administration a couple of months back to implement the recommendation of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to designate India, along with some other nations, as a “Country of Particular Concern”. The USCIRF’s recommendation was based on what is believed was a “sharp downward turn” in religious freedom in India.

Coons is one of the frontrunners for the office of the US Secretary of State in the Biden Administration. He had last year joined other US lawmakers to extend solidarity with India after the killing of 40 paramilitary personnel in a terror attack at Pulwama in J&K on February 14 last year.

“Warm & (and) substantive conversation w/ (with) Senator @ChrisCoons on India-US partnership in furthering mutual interests & (and) meeting common challenges. Appreciated his commitment to deepening our collaborations in areas of clean energy, health, edu (education), bio and digital technologies,” tweeted India’s ambassador to the US.