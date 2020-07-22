'Big day' in India's nuclear history, says HM Amit Shah

'Big day' in India's nuclear history, says HM Amit Shah as Kakrapar plant achieves criticality

  Jul 22 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it is a "big day" in India's nuclear history as the indigenously designed 700 MW Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality.

The power plant achieving criticality means that it has reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Big Day in India's Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM @NarendraModi's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," Shah tweeted.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated nuclear scientists, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.

