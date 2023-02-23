Big win for EPS as Supreme Court upholds HC order on AIADMK leadership

In a relief to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court order that restored EPS as the AIADMK party’s single leader. This means that E Palaniswami would now continue as the interim general secretary of AIADMK.
The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.
The court pronounced the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.
A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China
As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent
Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions
You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State
Fearless in the fight for freedom
DH Toon | Never too late?
Too high a price to clear the Bar
James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies