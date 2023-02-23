Big win for EPS; SC upholds HC order on AIADMK leader

Big win for EPS as Supreme Court upholds HC order on AIADMK leadership

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 23 2023, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 11:35 ist
O Paneerselvam and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

In a relief to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court order that restored EPS as the AIADMK party’s single leader. This means that E Palaniswami would now continue as the interim general secretary of AIADMK.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The court pronounced the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting. 

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu
EPS
OPS
AIADMK

What's Brewing

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 