Big win for EPS as Supreme Court upholds HC order on AIADMK leadership

In a relief to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court order that restored EPS as the AIADMK party’s single leader. This means that E Palaniswami would now continue as the interim general secretary of AIADMK.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The court pronounced the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.

(With inputs from PTI)