'Biggest challenge for science is to retain youngsters'

Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters: PM Modi

India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation, he added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 18:54 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the government's efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, he said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

He also invited the global community to innovate in India, invest in the country and its talent. He said the government is ready to accept any challenge and improve research environment in the country.

"The biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters.

"Our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning and want scientists to grow with best of world talent," Modi added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Science
students

What's Brewing

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

Covid-19: Has Global South been left to die, yet again?

Covid-19: Has Global South been left to die, yet again?

 