Biggest single day COVID-19 spike in West Bengal

West Bengal witnessed its biggest single-day spike on Sunday both in terms of deaths directly due to COVID-19 and number of fresh cases. With 14 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths directly due to the virus went up to 113. Earlier 72 patients have died in the state due to co-morbidities.

The number of cases also saw its highest increase in a single day in the state with 153 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1939 out which 1337 are active cases.

Kolkata continued to remain on top in terms of deaths and fresh cases. Currently, there are 614 active cases in the city and 74 have died directly due to COVID-19. There have been 52 deaths in the state capital due to co-morbidities.

So far 417 patients have been discharged in the state after being cured and 43,414 samples have been tested.

