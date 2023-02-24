Bihar: BJP and Grand Alliance face off in public rallies on February 25

Public meetings and rallies in Bihar that rivals BJP and Grand Alliance parties have planned for Saturday across the state could give a peek into the political discourse the two sides are likely to deploy up to the Lok Sabha polls. At stake are Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could make it difficult for the BJP-led NDA to repeat its 2019 Lok Sabha performance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in West Champaran, and a 'farmers and workers' convention in Patna organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of peasant leader and freedom fighter Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

Chief Minister Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will hold a joint rally of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Purnea. While in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the Congress leadership is likely to elaborate on its vision of opposition unity, which has soured after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's recent comments.

Shah will begin his Bihar tour with a public meeting in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a party stronghold that was given away to the chief minister's JD(U) in 2019 as part of seat-sharing arrangements. The function, scheduled around noon, would coincide with the 'Mahagathbandhan' rally at Purnea, more than 400 km away.

Smaller allies like the Congress and the Left parties will join Kumar and Yadav. Ailing RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad could address the meeting remotely. The public meeting will showcase a "united opposition", which Kumar believes is the way forward to take on the BJP in 2024.