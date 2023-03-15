Bihar BJP boycotts Assembly proceedings in protest against MLA's suspension

Bihar BJP boycotts Assembly over MLA's suspension

Raushan was on Tuesday suspended for two days by Speaker after he ripped out the microphone during a heated debate

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 15 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 15:00 ist
BJP legislators hold a parallel assembly at the entrance of the Bihar Assembly, after staging a walkout from the Assembly over the suspension of party MLA Lakhendra Raushan during the Budget Session, in Patna, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Opposition BJP in Bihar on Wednesday boycotted the state Assembly proceedings in protest against the suspension of its MLA Lakhendra Raushan for unruly behaviour.

Raushan was on Tuesday suspended for two days by Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary who had taken a grim view of the Patepur MLA ripping out the microphone during a heated debate.

It was contended by the MLA that the microphone was defective and came off on its own even as his party sought to portray the incident as victimisation of "a Dalit". However, inside the House, the Speaker expressed the desire that the Opposition joins the proceedings after expressing regret for the previous day's incident.

Nonetheless, BJP members stood outside the Assembly staging a demonstration in protest against the suspension of the party's legislator.

