Bihar BJP boycotts Assembly proceedings in protest against MLA's suspension

The Opposition BJP in Bihar on Wednesday boycotted the state Assembly proceedings in protest against the suspension of its MLA Lakhendra Raushan for unruly behaviour.

Raushan was on Tuesday suspended for two days by Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary who had taken a grim view of the Patepur MLA ripping out the microphone during a heated debate.

It was contended by the MLA that the microphone was defective and came off on its own even as his party sought to portray the incident as victimisation of "a Dalit". However, inside the House, the Speaker expressed the desire that the Opposition joins the proceedings after expressing regret for the previous day's incident.

Nonetheless, BJP members stood outside the Assembly staging a demonstration in protest against the suspension of the party's legislator.