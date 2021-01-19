Bihar CM Nitish bowled over by India's Test win

Bihar CM Nitish bowled over by India's Test win against Australia

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 19 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 18:48 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Team India's stunning victory against Australia in the fourth and final Test match at Gabba on Tuesday left Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bowled over.

Kumar, whose love for news has been legendary, though enthusiasm for cricket remains little known, came out with an exultant statement within minutes of the nail-biting finish which helped the visiting team clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It was a testimony to the players' hard work, vigour and remarkable patience", the chief minister said.

