Bihar co-op society to sell onion at Rs 35/kg in Patna

An apex cooperative marketing society of Bihar on Thursday said it will sell onion at Rs 35 a kg here from Friday to provide relief to people from the skyrocketing price of the vegetable.

Residents of the city are buying onion at a price between Rs 65 and Rs 75 per kg.

Each individual will get a maximum of two kg of onion at the rate of Rs 35 per kg, Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Ltd (BISCOMAUN) Chairman Sunil Singh told reporters.

"Keeping in mind the steep rise in the price of onion, BISCOMAUN has decided to provide relief to the people living in Patna. It will start selling onion at the subsidized rate from tomorrow," Singh said.

Onion at the subsidized rate will be sold by BISCOMAUN personnel at 24 locations of the city including Saguna More, Rajiv Nagar More, Kankerbagh, Boring Road and near the state secretariat.

Singh said he has talked to the Patna Mayor and ward councillors seeking places to open stalls for selling onion.

The cooperative society will start selling onion at the same rate in Hajipur, Ara, Bihar Sharif and Jamui in the next two-three days, he said.

Singh requested the Centre and the state government to compensate BISCOMAUN for the loss it incurred.

"We are buying onion at Rs 60 per kg including packing charge from Rajasthan's cooperative societies and will sell it at Rs 35 per kg, thus incurring a loss of Rs 25 per kg," he said.