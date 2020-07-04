Bihar Council chairman tests Covid-19 positive

The health department officials here went into a tizzy after the Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested coronavirus positive on Saturday. He has been admitted to the AIIMS-Patna.

More importantly, Singh had administered the oath to the nine newly-elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) on July 1. As per the protocol, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhary, besides senior ministers and legislators also attended the oath ceremony in the state capital on Wednesday.

Sources said Nitish and senior officials associated with his office have given their swab samples for test on Saturday after they came to know that Singh had tested positive.

Bihar has so far recorded 88 Covid-19 deaths, while those afflicted with the coronavirus are estimated to be 11,460.