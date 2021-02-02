Bihar court summons Ekta Kapoor over web series

A local court in Bihar’s Begusarai district has issued summons to film producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor and asked them to personally appear before the court on February 8.

The orders were issued by the First Class Judicial Magistrate Rajeev Kumar after a former Army personnel Shambhu Kumar lodged an FIR against actor Jeetandra’s daughter (Ekta) and his wife (Shoba) in Begusarai for making a web series Triple X – Season 2, portraying defence personnel and their wives in poor light.

The ex-Army man, a resident of Barauni, has submitted a written complaint that the web series – Triple X – Season 2, produced by Balaji Films, have depicted “Indian soldiers and their wives in a disgraceful and shameful manner.”

The retired defence personnel, in his complaint, has alleged that producers of Triple X series have portrayed that wives of Indian soldiers were having illicit relationships with other men while their husbands were on duty at the borders “which was highly objectionable and an insult to the armed forces.”

“A case (524 C/2020) has been registered against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Both the producers have been charged under under Sections 500 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and asked to appear before the court on February 8,” said lawyer Rishikesh Pathak, representing the complainant.