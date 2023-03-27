Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, wife blessed with baby girl

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, wife blessed with baby girl

According to sources, the family will organise an event to welcome the newest member

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 27 2023, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 11:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@yadavtejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree became proud parents of a baby girl in New Delhi on Monday.

While announcing the news on social media, Yadav shared a photograph holding the baby in his arms with a caption -- God has sent a gift in the form of a baby girl.

According to sources, the family will organise an event to welcome the newest member.

Notably, former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Railway minister Lalu Prasad's family has been facing action from central agencies for the past few weeks in connection with the land-for-job scam. Tejashwi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for nine hours on Saturday. A few days ago, the central agency had raided his New Friends Colony residence in New Delhi.

The family had claimed that the ED officials had forced Rajshree to sit at one place for 15 hours despite being pregnant and having blood pressure issues. Soon after the raid, she was admitted to a hospital.

Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
India News
Delhi
lalu prasad

