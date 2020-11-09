Bihar Election Result 2020 live updates: BJP saves the day for Nitish as NDA crosses halfway mark

As the battle of power in Bihar intensifies, NDA gains the edge over Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan, defying the exit polls that predicted a victory for the Grand alliance. The counting started at 8 am at 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the process. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Stay tuned for more updates