Bihar farmer lynched in front of wife

A group of men beat up a 40-year-old farmer and hung him from a tree leading to his death, and assaulted his wife when she tried to protect her husband in Gaya district on Sunday, the police said.

Siyasharan Yadav, a farmer of Sikandarpur village under Paraiya police station area, was attacked while he and his wife Soni Devi were working in the fields, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagendra Singh said.

"The attackers are said to have been six in number. After severely assaulting Yadav, they hung him from a tree, resulting in his death," Singh said.

Soni Devi tried to put up a fight and cried for help but nobody came, the police officer said, adding that she suffered blows and watched helplessly as the attackers killed her husband.

"An FIR has been registered on the basis of her statement. She alleged that the couple had a feud with a neighbouring family for many years and she suspected their hand in the incident," the SDPO said.

A search is on for the accused persons, he said.