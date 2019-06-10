Bihar: Man survives despite 18 gunshot wounds

Twenty-six-year-old Pankaj Kumar Singh was bleeding profusely when he was rushed to a private nursing home in Sitamarhi. Singh was attacked by armed assailants at Rajpur village in the north Bihar district on Saturday night where the marauders sprayed him with bullets from a sophisticated weapon.

Though the criminals escaped assuming that he would eventually die, locals rushed Singh to a private hospital owned by Dr Varun Kumar. The victim had 18 bullets in his body and had to undergo a seven-hour surgery. On Sunday, Dr Varun declared that Singh, who was recuperating well, was now out of danger.

“When Singh was brought to my hospital, I found that he had been hit with 18 bullets all over his body. He had bullets in his chest, legs, hands, abdomen, kidney, liver and spleen. His pulse was dropping. And his blood pressure was very low,” the doctor told the local media.

Though chances of Singh’s survival looked bleak, the doctor performed a seven-hour surgery to bring back the victim from the jaws of death. “Now after the operation, he is doing fine. There is some bleeding from the lungs, but it will stop as remedial measures have been taken,” said the doctor.

Though there was no official word from the district police about the motive behind the attack, the cops did confirm that Singh, who had criminal antecedents, was attacked in Sitamarhi.