Bihar polls: EC warns against political parties flouting Covid-19 norms

Irked by large crowds in rallies with scant regard for social distancing norms, the Election Commission (EC) has asked the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) in Bihar and other poll-bound states to take strong action against the candidates and political parties holding such meetings flouting the restrictions imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EC took “a serious view of the laxity on the part of political parties and candidates” in implementing the social distancing norms during campaigning for the general elections to the legislative assembly of Bihar as well as for bypolls in other states.

The commission reiterated and further advised the candidates and the political parties to demonstrate “utmost vigil and care during electioneering”. The CEOs and the District Election Officers were also asked “to invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against the candidates concerned as well as the organizers responsible for such violations” of the measures put in place to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus during campaigning. The poll-panel issued separate instructions to the CEOs for strict compliance with Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

The commission wrote to the political parties seeking fullest cooperation from you so that our district election machinery ensures that all the preventive measures are adhering to by all the participants including organizers.

The EC will hold polling in 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The poll-panel will also hold bye-elections to fill up 56 vacancies in the legislative assemblies in 10 states on November 3 and 7 next. The 54 constituencies, where by-elections will be held on November 3, include two in Karnataka – Sira and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) – and 28 in Madhya Pradesh. The bypolls to fill two vacancies in the Legislative Assembly of Manipur will be held on November 7. The EC also decided to hold a by-election in Valmiki Nagar parliamentary constituency in Bihar to fill up a vacancy in the Lok Sabha on November 7.

The EC in August issued “broad guidelines” for holding polls at the time of the pandemic. Apart from infrared thermometers for checking the body temperatures of the voters, the polling stations will also have sanitizers, soap and water, and all poll officials too will be issued masks, face-shields and gloves to put on. The polling booths will be sanitized, preferably a day before the date of voting.

The “new normal” of elections will in fact begin with the filing of nomination by the candidates, who will have the option of filling the forms and the affidavits online and submission of printouts before the Returning Officers.

They will also have the option of depositing the security money online. They will however not be allowed to take out long processions while going to submit nomination papers. They can take only two vehicles and two supporters to the offices of the Returning Officers.

The campaigning ahead of polling in the Covid-19 era is also going to be a toned-down affair. Not more than five persons will be allowed to go for door-to-door campaigning and only five vehicles can take part in the roadshows. Only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the public meetings on the designated grounds as the EC wants the authorities to ensure strict adherence to the social distancing norms.