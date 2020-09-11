Bihar polls prequel in Rajya Sabha; RJD's Manoj Jha vs JD(U)'s Harivansh

RJD leader Manoj Jha on Friday filed his nomination papers for the election to the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman as the joint opposition candidate.

Jha, an academician-turned-politician, will take on Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) member who is seeking re-election to the post as the candidate of the ruling BJP-led NDA.

The face-off between the RJD and the JD(U) leaders comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Jha was accompanied by Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali, among others.

“This election is not about individuals, but to send out a strong message to the ruling party that please, start listening to the opposition,” Jha said after filing his nomination papers.

Jha has the support of 12 opposition parties and can hope to win 95 votes if the AAP and the BSP back him.

Harivansh’s election is almost certain as he has the support of 135 members in the 244-member house. One seat in the Rajya Sabha is vacant.

The election to the Deputy Chairperson's post will be held at 3 pm on September 14, the day the Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins.

The post fell vacant after Harivansh's term in the Upper House expired. He has since been re-elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.