Bihar records sixth death; 44 migrants out of 49 positive cases in last 24 hrs

The latest figures in Bihar should be a cause of worry. Of all the 49 positive cases recorded in the State in the last 24 hours, 44 are migrants. Besides, Sunday saw the death of sixth COVID-19 patient in Bihar, who, too, incidentally was a migrant and had returned to Patna from Ghaziabad (near Delhi) a couple of days back.

“The 60-year-old patient was quarantined after his return from Delhi but was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on May 8 after he complained of lungs problem. He died on Sunday,” said a Health Department official.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus positive cases in Bihar has now increased to 646. But more worrying is the sharp increase of COVID-19 patients who have come from outside the State.

In the last one week, more than one lakh migrant workers have arrived in Bihar in 85 Shramik Special trains, with each carrying around 1200 passengers.

Till Friday, 96 migrants had tested positive out of total 597 positive cases in the State which essentially meant that 16 per cent COVID-19 patients were migrants. However, alarm bells rang on Sunday when Bihar’s Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar tweeted: “Of the 49 who tested COVID-19 +ve yesterday, 44 are migrants who have come from different parts of the country.”