Bihar woman gets both Covishield and Covaxin shots in 5-mins interval

A 63-year-old woman in Bihar was administered with two Covid-19 vaccine shots - Covaxin and Covishield - in a span of five minutes on June 16.

The woman has been identified as Sunila Devi from Awadhpur village. The incident took place at the Beldarichak middle school vaccination camp in rural Patna.

Devi is said to have received two shots of two different vaccines “by mistake”. Currently, her condition is stable and she is under medical observation.

According to reports, after completing the registration process for the vaccine, Devi first stood in the Covishield vaccine queue. When she received the shot, she was asked to wait for observation. However, being unaware of the process, Devi mistakenly stood in the queue for the Covaxin shot, due to which she got the second shot after just five minutes of receiving the first one.

In a conversation with India Today, Devi said when she was waiting in the observation room after receiving the first shot, another nurse insisted she get the next shot.

“I was sitting in the observation room when another nurse came and said she will give me a jab. I told her that I had already got one jab, but she said another jab will be given in the same hand,” Devi said. She is also demanding strict action for negligence.

A medical experts' team was sent to the camp to investigate and the two nurses, Chanchala Devi and Sunita Kumari, who gave the shot to Devi, were asked for an explanation.

“The two nurses have been issued show-cause notices and an explanation has been sought from them for their irresponsible behaviour,” Punpun Block Development Officer Shailesh Kumar Kesari told India Today.

While Devi is under medical care, a senior health official at AIIMS Patna said if Devi continues to show no serious symptoms, they will test her for antibodies after 14 days.