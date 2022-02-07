Bill for removing Bhogta caste from SC list introduced in RS

Bill in RS to remove Bhogta caste from SC list

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 15:07 ist
An amendment bill to remove Bhogta caste from the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) and include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) for Jharkhand was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Constitution (SC and ST) order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was moved for introduction in the Upper House by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and the same was adopted with voice votes.

