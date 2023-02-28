Bill Gates calls on RBI Guv; talks financial inclusion

Bill Gates calls on RBI Governor; discusses financial inclusion, microfinance

Gates Foundation pursues a lot of activity in India including promotion of financial inclusion, health sector and climate change

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 28 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 19:20 ist
Bill Gates with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: Twitter/@RBI

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed various issues including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others.

"Mr.@BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta #RBI #rbitoday #rbigovernor #shaktikantadas #BillGates," RBI said in a tweet.

Gates Foundation pursues a lot of activity in India including promotion of financial inclusion, health sector and climate change.

Billionaire businessman Gates is also engaged in large-scale philanthropy activities.

"Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates on financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending, etc," Das said in another tweet.

In a recent article, Gates said, climate change and global health are inextricably linked.

"Hotter temperatures will make poverty reduction harder by increasing food insecurity and the prevalence of infectious diseases and diverting resources away from those who need them the most. It's a vicious cycle," he had said.

"The poorer a community is, the more vulnerable it is to climate change. And the more impacted a community is by extreme weather events, the more entrenched in poverty it becomes. To break the cycle, we need to make progress on both problems at the same time," he had said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Bill Gates
India News
Shaktikanta Das

What's Brewing

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

 