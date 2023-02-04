Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi's praise

PM Modi praises Bill Gates trying hand at making roti

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 15:49 ist
Bill Gates makes roti with chef Eitan Bernath. Credit: IANS Photo

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates' stab at cooking a roti drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who encouraged him on Saturday to try his hand at making millet dishes too.

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, posted on Instagram a video of him making a roti.

"Superb," Modi reacted and said that the latest trend in India is millet, known to be healthy.

"There are many millet dishes too which you can try making," the prime minister said with a smiling emoji.

Narendra Modi
Bill Gates
India News

