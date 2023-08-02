RS passes Bill allowing private sector to mine lithium

Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed in Parliament

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:34 ist
Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.

Also Read | Oppn not interested in debate in Parliament on Manipur as govt has answers to their charge: BJP

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, when Rajya Sabha reassembled in for the post-lunch period.

The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote. It was approved by Lok Sabha last month.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Parliament
Pralhad Joshi
Bills
India News
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

 