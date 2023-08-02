Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed in Parliament

A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.
Also Read | Oppn not interested in debate in Parliament on Manipur as govt has answers to their charge: BJP
Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, when Rajya Sabha reassembled in for the post-lunch period.
The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote. It was approved by Lok Sabha last month.
