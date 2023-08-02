Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed in Parliament

A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, when Rajya Sabha reassembled in for the post-lunch period.

The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote. It was approved by Lok Sabha last month.