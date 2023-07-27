Bill to amend offshore areas minerals law introduced in Lok Sabha amid Manipur protest

Bill to amend offshore areas minerals law tabled in LS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MPs protest in the well of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A bill to amend the offshore areas mineral law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday amid opposition protests over the Manipur issue

The bill was introduced by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi when the House assembled at 2.00 pm after an adjournment over the Manipur situation.

When Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was asked by the Chair to speak on the introduction of the bill, he raised the issue of opposition-backed no-confidence motion moved by his party's member Gaurav Gogoi.

Kirit Solanki, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked him to restrict his speech to the bill.

Saugat Roy of the TMC too said the issue of Manipur should be discussed when his turn to came to speak on the bill.

Joshi said the government had legislative competence to amend the law and he should be allowed to introduce the measure.

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 was then introduced following a voice vote.

