Bills introduced in LS to revise ST lists in 4 states

Bills introduced in Lok Sabha to revise ST lists in four states

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 15:58 ist

Four separate bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday to revise the lists of Scheduled Tribes in as many states.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill aims to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

Another bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

The fourth bill aims to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

From time to time, the government brings such bills to give effect to modifications proposed by various states in relation to the ST list. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Arjun Munda
Scheduled Tribes
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

 