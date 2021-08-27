Biman Bangladesh pilot has heart attack mid-air, plane makes emergency landing in Nagpur

Int'l flight lands at Nagpur airport as pilot takes ill

The co-pilot landed the plane at the Nagpur airport

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 27 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A Biman Bangladesh plane going from Muscat to Dhaka made an emergency landing at Nagpur on Friday after the pilot suffered a heart attack, an airport official said.

The aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11:40 am, the official said.

Aviation industry sources said the sick pilot was taken to Kingsway Hospital, which is just 10 kms from the Nagpur airport.

The plane was near Raipur when it contacted Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport Nagpur.

The co-pilot landed the plane at the Nagpur airport, the sources said.

The 126 passengers have been waiting at the airport as Biman Bangladesh is working out alternative travel arrangements for them to reach their final destination, they said.

The plane used by the airline was a B737-8. It was at the Nagpur airport only till 9 pm on Friday, the sources said.

Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Nagpur
Airport
Aviation
India News

