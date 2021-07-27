Biological E expects to launch Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax by Sept end: Report

Biological E is expecting to launch its Covid-19 vaccine called Corbevax by the end of September in India, as per ANI sources.

The Hyderabad-based company has already started Corbevox’s Phase 3 clinical trials. Even before the pre-clinical stage Phase 3 studies started for this Covid-19 vaccine, the centre has already booked it, the report said.

Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the centre has also provided financial assistance to Biological E for 'at-risk manufacturing' of Corbevox.

The company is expecting to apply for an Emergency use License (EUL) by the end of August and it also aims to supply 300 million doses to the Centre by December 2021.