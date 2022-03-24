Mamata reaches Bagtui; Cong delegation stopped midway

Birbhum Violence: CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Bagtui; Congress delegation stopped midway

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 13:28 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reached Bagtui village, Rampurhat, to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence.

Meanwhile, Congress delegates including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury enroute violence-hit Bagtui village in the Birbhum district were stopped at Santiniketan, according to ANI.

Eight people, including three women and two children, were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Their post-mortem examination has revealed that they were badly beaten up before the carnage.

As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital.

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday evening, and several police personnel and civic volunteers removed on grounds of negligence.

More to follow...

Mamata Banerjee
Congress
West Bengal
Birbhum violence
India News

