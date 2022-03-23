Birbhum violence: PM Modi urges Bengal people not to forgive those who 'encourage' such criminals

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the recent violence in West Bengal's Birbhum, in which eight people were charred to death.

The PM assured the state government of all possible help in order to nab the culprits, and also urged the people of the state to not forgive those who "encourage" such criminals.

"I express my condolences over Birbhum violence. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state govt takes strict action against the culprits and I urge the people to not forgive those who encourage such criminals," PM Modi said.