Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states so far, step up vigil, says PM Modi

Ten states have reported the outbreak of bird flu, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask states that have not reported the disease yet to step up vigil.

Addressing a meeting of chief ministers, Modi said the Centre has put in place a plan to tackle the outbreak of avian influenza that is required to be followed in the right earnest.

Bird flu outbreak has been reported in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

He asked chief ministers of the affected states to guide district magistrates, who will have a key role in implementing the plan of action to tackle the outbreak.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that through proper coordination between Forest, Health and Animal Husbandry Departments, the challenge posed by the bird flu outbreak could soon be overcome.

As on Monday, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) has confirmed death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat.

Deaths of crows were confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas.

In Maharashtra, the outbreak has been reported among poultry in Parbhani district and in crows in Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli and Beed districts.

Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh sought to quell anxieties among the people on consumption of poultry saying there was no risk to humans if it is cooked properly at 70 degrees celsius.

He said scientists have said that there was no evidence of transmissibility of avian influenza from birds to humans.

The Centre has also asked States to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation.

States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of biosecurity in poultry farms.