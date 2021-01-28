Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 88 more bird deaths

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 28 2021, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 00:32 ist
Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside near Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows and other birds. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 6,930 birds have died in Rajasthan since the outbreak of the avian influenza about a month ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an animal husbandry department report, 54 crows, four peacocks, 10 pigeons and 20 other birds died in the state on Wednesday.

Seventeen districts of the state have reported the outbreak of bird flu.

As many as 6,937 birds have died in the state since December 25. These include 4,853 crows, 413 peacocks, 593 pigeons and 1,078 other birds.

Bird Flu
Rajasthan
Poultry
avian flu

