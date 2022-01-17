Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Birju Maharaj

Birju Maharaj's contribution to filed of Indian classical dance unparalleled: Rahul

Rahul said he will be remembered for his contribution to the field of Indian classical dance

  Jan 17 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of renowned Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, and said he will be remembered for his contribution to the field of Indian classical dance.

"Received the sad news of the demise of Kathak maestro Shri Birju Maharaj. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.His contribution to the field of Indian classical dance is unparalleled and he will be remembered for it," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi at the age of 83. 

