Birthday wishes pour in for Ashok Gehlot as he turns 69

Birthday wishes pour in for Ashok Gehlot as he turns 69

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 03 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:03 ist
PTI file photo

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, extended wishes to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his 69th birthday on Sunday.

"Greetings to Rajasthan CM Shri@ashokgehlot51 Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," the prime minister posted on Twitter.

"Birthday greetings and best wishes to chief minister shri Ashok Gehlot ji. I wish you health and long life," Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel were among other dignitaries who wished Gehlot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

 