Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi on June 24

The competition is open to all professional chefs.

  Jun 18 2023
Everyone loves a good biryani. Now, who makes the best biryani is the question that will be soon answered in a new competition, 'Daawat Biryani Champions League', honouring the chefs cooking the age-old delectable mixed rice delicacy.

The competition, open to all professional chefs, will be held in Kolkata on Monday and New Delhi on June 24, at ITC Sonar and ITC Sheraton, respectively.

"With the Daawat Biryani Champions League, we aspire to provide a platform that will enable people to acknowledge the Chefs behind the great Biryani in their respective regions.

Also Read | Meerut's 12-kg 'Bahubali' samosa: Eat in 30 minutes, win Rs 71,000

"During the event, the professional chefs will showcase their creativity, passion and expertise in techniques associated with this revered culinary treat," Ganapathy Subramaniam, Head of Marketing, LT Foods Ltd -- the company behind the event.

As a part of the selection process, the chefs were required to submit a video of their recipe. Of the 150 entries received from the local chefs in Kolkata and 200 in Delhi, five chefs have been shortlisted for the grand finale in each city.

The participants were selected by a panel of judges led by renowned food critic Vir Sanghvi.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000 along with the 'Daawat Biryani Champion' trophy and chef coat.

