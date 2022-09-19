Bishnoi community says deer being fed to cheetas

Bishnoi community says deer being fed to cheetas, asks PM Modi to intervene

PTI
PTI, Jodhpur,
  • Sep 19 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 22:32 ist
A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

A Bishnoi organisation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that deer were being "dropped" into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to feed the cheetahs recently brought there from Namibia and said the practice should end.

In a tweet, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi also cited "reports" about deer being fed to the cheetahs recently reintroduced in India.

Read | Cheetahs brought from Namibia savour their first meal in India, appear playful

"I request the central government to get the matter investigated in view of the species of deer which are on the verge of extinction in Rajasthan and the sentiments of the Bishnoi society. And if the information is found to be true, then it should be stopped immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The community is known for revering the blackbuck, and wildlife in general.

In its letter, Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha has stated that it is very pained after coming to know about the practice as it is working hard to protect the specie from all the danger and threat.

It further questioned how come the government has brought cheetas, who have been long extinct, into India but is paying no attention to its wildlife species that are nearing extinction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kuldeep Bishnoi
cheetah
wildlife
Deer
India News

What's Brewing

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

 