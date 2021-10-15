Bitcoin can destabilise world economies, claims Mohan Bhagwat

Bitcoin can destabilise world economies: Mohan Bhagwat

He also said that the government must make efforts to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms

  Oct 15 2021, 11:15 ist
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI File Photo

Expressing concern over Bitcoin, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday claimed that the "clandestine, uncontrolled currency" has the potential to destabilise the economy of all countries and pose serious challenges.

He was addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur.

On the OTT platforms’ content, the RSS chief said: “In the backdrop of the pandemic, online education was introduced. School-going children are now hooked on mobile phones as a rule. The government must make efforts to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms,” he said.

