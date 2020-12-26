Biting cold persists in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar reels at 2.2 degrees Celsius

Biting cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, with Hisar reeling at a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.
Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place in the state, while Narnaul too experienced a cold night at 3 degrees Celsius, Meteorological department officials here said.
Among other places in the state, Karnal, Sirsa, Rohtak, Ambala and Bhiwani recorded their respective minimums at 4 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius, they said.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved a cold weather, registering a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Adampur recorded a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot, Halwara and Bathinda too braved intense chill, registering respective minimums of 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were also under the grip of biting cold, recording respective minimums of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
