Bitter truth is many Indians don't consider women to be human: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 14:25 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The bitter truth is that many Indians don't consider women to be human, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and added that the video of a 20-year-old woman being beaten brutally exposes a very disturbing face of society.

Last week, a young woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar. Videos from the day have been circulated widely on social media.

"The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society. The bitter truth is that many Indians don't consider women to be human," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out," he added.

Eleven people, including eight women, have been arrested for the sexual assault on the woman and her subsequent public humiliation.

"A boy committed suicide in November last year and his family is now blaming the victim. They have alleged it was because of her that he took the extreme step. To extract revenge from her, they allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a police official had said.

