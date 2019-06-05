BJD-BJP fresh war of words over political developments

Two recent important political developments relating to western Odisha has triggered a fresh war of words between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD)and the BJP, which emerged as the new principal Opposition party in the eastern state after the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The two political developments are – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his de facto number two, Amit Shah's decision not to induct any freshly elected Lok Sabha member from western Odisha in the newly appointed central council of ministers. Second, chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement to resign from Bijepur Assembly constituency.

It was the BJD which kick started the war of words when some of the party leaders led by Sushant Singh, a state minister from western Odisha, launched a scathing verbal attack on the BJP central leadership for ignoring the region’s claim during the formation of the central cabinet.

The BJP had performed extremely well in western Odisha during the elections this year, winning four Lok Sabha seats in the region, compared to only one in 2014. In the recently formed union council of ministers, the eastern state got two berths – Dharmendra Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha member and Pratap Sarangi who was elected from Balasore seat in the north-coastal region.

After BJD, it was the BJP’s turn to lambast Chief Minister Patnaik when he decided to quit from Bijepur, retaining his traditional Hinjli Assembly seat. “The chief minister has betrayed the people of not only Bijepur but entire western Odisha”, said Jainarayan Mishra, senior saffron leader from the region.

The war of words between the two former allies are expected to continue till the Bijepur bypoll, which is expected to be held in the next six months.