BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in four states, the BJP appointed senior party leaders as election in-chargers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as election in charge of Kerala, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister M Ashwath Narayan was appointed as a co-in charge for the states, said BJP in a statement.
Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh have been appointed as in-charge and co-in charge of election in Tamil Nadu.
On the other hand, MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed as in-charge of Puducherry and Assam respectively.
