BJP appoints new state presidents for UP, Tripura

The BJP on Thursday appointed Jat leader Bhupendra Chaudhary as the Uttar Pradesh state unit president, replacing Swatantra Dev Singh, who had resigned after he was appointed a minister in the Yogi government.

Chaudhary, elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2016, is the minister of Panchayati Raj in the Yogi government.

A leader from the Jat community, Chaudhary’s elevation is part of the party’s efforts to reach out to the community, which holds sway across 25 seats in the state, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several voters from the community, considered loyal to the BJP, were upset with the party over the farm laws.

BJP spokesperson K K Sharma said that Chaudhary’s experience has landed him the job. “He’s a senior party leader with experience on his side. He is selected because he can run the state unit harmoniously; UP state unit is significantly large,” Sharma said.

Another party leader from UP said that Chaudhary’s selection is to bring in better representation from Western UP since Yogi Adityanath is from Eastern UP.

Other appointments:

The BJP also announced on Thursday that Rajiv Bhattacharyya would be the president of its Tripura unit. Manik Saha, who replaced Biplab Deb as the Tripura CM, held additional charge as the state president.

In Himachal Pradesh, the party appointed Saudan Singh as the election in-charge of the state, and Devendra Singh Rana is the co-in-charge. Himachal heads to the elections in November this year.