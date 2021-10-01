Vaishnaw BJP incharge of Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypolls

BJP appoints Union Minister as its incharge for Dadra and Nagar Haveli LS bypolls

The by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was necessitated following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 21:43 ist
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP on Friday appointed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as its incharge for the by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency on October 30.

BJP president J P Nadda has appointed Vaishanw as the party's incharge and Ganpatsinh Vasava and Piyush Desai as co-incharges for the bypoll, the party said in a statement.

Vasava and Desai are BJP MLAs from neighbouring Gujarat.

The by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was necessitated following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar. He was found hanging in a hotel in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Bypolls
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 